With A Great Christmas Tree Comes Great Responsibility

Good morning. I'm David Greene with one thing to think about when you're shopping for that Christmas tree. I know the big, tall one looks enticing. Your neighbors will have tree envy. But how are you going to get it home? Police in Massachusetts pulled over a driver because they couldn't see the car. It was enveloped in a Christmas tree on the roof, sort of, but branches hung down over every window. The police posted a note reminding people to transport your holiday trees responsibly. It's MORNING EDITION.