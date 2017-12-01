The One-Thousandth Game!
We've officially played one thousand games on Ask Me Another! And what better way to celebrate than with a final round in which every answer contains the consecutive letters 'U-S-A,' just like the word 'thousandth.'
Heard On Jason Mraz: Choco-mole And Pie
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: December 10, 2017 at 11:00 PM CST
The clue about Jerusalem should have asked which city in the Middle East — not Israel — is home to the Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock. The phrase "disputed city," after all, applies to Jerusalem.