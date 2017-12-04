Taking Breakfast Matters Into Your Own Hands

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A guy named Alex Bowen went into a Waffle House restaurant in South Carolina last week around 2 a.m. for some very early morning grub. But there was only one employee in the whole place, and the person was fast asleep. Alex took things into his own hands. He went back in the kitchen and made himself a double bacon cheese steak melt, snapping selfies along the way. Bowen took a photo to prove that he did pay his tab. And lest he be accused of leaving a mess, he also cleaned the grill. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.