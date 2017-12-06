A Dog Saves 2 Cats Because Dogs Are Clearly Superior Animals

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You think you're tough? Well, try not to cry. A dog rescued two cats. A Royal Canadian Mounted Police service dog was on a walk with an officer in Manitoba. The dog followed his nose and discovered two half-frozen kittens. The Mounties saved both. A photo in Canadian media shows one of the tiny cats looking bedraggled being cradled by a Mountie having been warmed up and fed and, because it's a cat, looking a little ungrateful. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.