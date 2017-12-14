A Hippo For Christmas, At Last
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANT A HIPPOPOTAMUS FOR CHRISTMAS")
GAYLA PEEVEY: (Singing) I want a hippopotamus for Christmas.
GREENE: Gayla Peevey, of Oklahoma, was 10 when she recorded this song in 1953. A local campaign granted her wish and delivered a hippo to the Oklahoma City Zoo. Six decades later, Gayla was on hand again as the zoo welcomed a new hippo.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANT A HIPPOPOTAMUS FOR CHRISTMAS")
PEEVEY: (Singing) And hippopotamuses like me, too.
