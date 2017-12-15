© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Checking Back In With Anguillan Journalist Who Stayed On The Air During Hurricane Irma

Published December 15, 2017 at 12:52 PM CST

When Hurricane Irma hit a string of islands in the Caribbean in September, a young broadcaster remained on the air in Anguilla. Three months later, she says the British territory has come a long way, but the recovery effort continues.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young reconnects with Nisha Dupuis (@DupuisNisha), a 19-year-old journalist and student in Anguilla.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.