Prediction

MIKE PESCA, HOST:

Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: OK. So instead of a pink grapefruit, in the future, we're going to have - it'll be, like, a more, like, a rich magenta grapefruit.

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Taco Bell that tastes like food.

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Well, all the unused avocado pits will be added to cans of garbanzo beans to add interest. Then one day, many years from now, the pit will be removed and pit-less garbanzo bean toast will sweep the food nation.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

PESCA: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thank you also to Negin Farsad, Mo Rocca and Tom Bodett. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Mike Pesca, host of "The Gist." We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

