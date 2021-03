“Automation” is a politically dirty word right now in the U.S. But in China, it’s a buzzword that politicians love to repeat. China is installing more robots than any other country, and it’s a top priority for the Chinese government.

WBUR’s Asma Khalid (@asmamk) traveled to the country for more on what this automation revolution looks like.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.