Best Friends Are Like Family, They Turn Out To Be Brothers

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Best friends are sometimes so close they say, we're like family. Well, for two men in Hawaii, that turned out to be the literal truth. Walter Macfarlane and Alan Robinson have been best friends for 60 years. And thanks to one of those DNA genealogy kits, they found out they have the same mother. The men were shocked but say there were clues. They both love cribbage and they both have hairy forearms. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.