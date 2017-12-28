© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Disneyland Power Outage Knocks Rides Offline

By Richard Gonzales
Published December 28, 2017 at 2:54 AM CST
Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. A power outage Wednesday hit parts of the theme park and stopped some rides.
Reality intruded into the land of fantasy—Disneyland, that is—as a failed transformer interrupted power to more than a dozen rides in two areas of the park for about an hour.

The power outage which occurred at about 11 a.m. knocked out rides in Mickey's Toontown and Fantasyland, but no one was hurt, according to a Disney spokesperson.

An unknown number of holiday visitors were escorted off of the attractions, reports the Los Angeles Times. Park officials said that a majority of the rides were back online within about an hour. Others remain offline, but power is expected to be fully restored by Wednesday, a park official told the Associated Press.

The Southern California attraction is at near capacity during the holiday week. Park officials say they do not anticipate ride refunds.

Richard Gonzales
Richard Gonzales is NPR's National Desk Correspondent based in San Francisco. Along with covering the daily news of region, Gonzales' reporting has included medical marijuana, gay marriage, drive-by shootings, Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, the U.S. Ninth Circuit, the California State Supreme Court and any other legal, political, or social development occurring in Northern California relevant to the rest of the country.
