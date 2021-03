France’s Constitutional Council is due to rule on the constitutionality of the country’s new anti-terrorism law. The new law was spurred by a series of high-profile terrorist attacks, but there are concerns that it increases security at the expense of civil liberties.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley (@ElBeardsley).

