Most Serious Charges Of Alabama Voter Fraud 'Vetted And Cleared,' Secretary Of State Says

Published December 28, 2017 at 12:06 PM CST
Sen.-elect Doug Jones, D-Ala., speaks on Dec. 13, 2017 in Birmingham, Ala. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill certified Doug Jones as winner of the Dec. 12 Senate election Thursday afternoon. Jones’ challenger, Roy Moore, filed a lawsuit Wednesday night alleging voter fraud, seeking to delay certification.

Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to address Moore’s charges that there was voter fraud in the election.

