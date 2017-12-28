Most Serious Charges Of Alabama Voter Fraud 'Vetted And Cleared,' Secretary Of State Says
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill certified Doug Jones as winner of the Dec. 12 Senate election Thursday afternoon. Jones’ challenger, Roy Moore, filed a lawsuit Wednesday night alleging voter fraud, seeking to delay certification.
Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to address Moore’s charges that there was voter fraud in the election.
