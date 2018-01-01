Trapped In Barbed Wire, White Owl Now Flies Free

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. And on this day, a rare and beautiful white owl is flying free. The bird was trapped in a bunch of barbed wire near the Smithfield prison in Huntington, Penn. A state game commission officer used a crate and net to coax the owl to safety. He came out with some minor skin tears but is expected to make a full recovery. And yes, while we celebrate that fact, it is all really an excuse to play this.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FREE BIRD")

LYNYRD SKYNYRD: (Singing) I'm a free bird, yeah.

