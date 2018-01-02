Canadian Cold Snap Keeps Penguins Inside Calgary Zoo Enclosure

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Ailsa Chang. The cold snap hitting much of North America is tough even if you're used to cold weather. Take for example a few dozen king penguins who live at the Calgary Zoo. In the wild, they live close to Antarctica. But in Calgary, the penguins aren't allowed outside when it drops below minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit. That's happened a few times in the past week. At one point, it's been 24 below. So these Canadian penguins have had to do their waddling indoors. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.