The NBA's Dallas Little Cows

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you look up the word maverick in the dictionary, the first definition is an independent-minded person. But the second definition is an unbranded calf, which is why in China the NBA's Dallas Mavericks are actually known by the rough translation the Little Cows. The team didn't so much like that so they asked their Chinese fans to come up with something else, and they did. The Mavericks will henceforth be known in China as the Lone Ranger Heroes. No offense, little cows.