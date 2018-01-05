Police Say Man Used Ill-Gotten Gains To Buy Engagement Ring

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. How does that old song go, I'm just a fool whose intentions are good? Authorities say a man robbed a bank in Ohio and used most of the money to buy an engagement ring. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Pedersen spent $4,500 on a ring less than an hour after the robbery and gave it to his fiancee the next day. Pedersen denies the robbery but admitted the surveillance photos sure look like him. I guess he was in a hurry to lock in that for-better-or-for-worse thing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.