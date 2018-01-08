© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Museum Of Ice Cream Boasts Pool Filled With Fake Sprinkles

Published January 8, 2018 at 5:38 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Museum of Ice Cream in Miami Beach has a pool of fake sprinkles you can swim in. They advertise that a hundred million sprinkles mean a hundred million dreams and anything is possible. That includes the feel good Museum of Ice Cream being fined for creating an environmental hazard. Evidently, the sprinkles can clog storm drains and harm marine life. Museum officials say they're taking precautions, including making sure visitors are sprinkle free when they leave. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.