Rutger Bregman: Is A Universal Basic Income The Answer To Ending Poverty?

Historian Rutger Bregman says a lack of cash is the cause, not the symptom, of poverty. He proposes a simple but radical solution: give those in need a guaranteed basic income.

Rutger Bregman is an award-winning historian and author. He has published four books on history, philosophy and economics. Bregman's most recent book, Utopia for Realists, explores universal basic income and other provocative ideas.

Bregman also writes for The Correspondent and has been featured in The Washington Post, The Guardian, and on the BBC.

