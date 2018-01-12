Sara Menker: How Can We Farm Enough Food to Feed the World?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeThe Big Five.

About Sara Menker's TED Talk

Data analyst Sara Menker believes we could be less than a decade away from a global food crisis. She says Africa can help meet the world's growing demand for food.

About Sara Menker

Sara Menker was born in Ethiopia and as a child experienced her country's famine — and the rationing of food — first hand. She is the founder and CEO of Gro Intelligence, a technology company that uses data analysis to help create a more productive global agriculture industry.

Prior to founding Gro, Menker was a vice president in Morgan Stanley's commodities group, where she specialized in risk management and trading commodities. Menker is a trustee of the Mandela Institute For Development Studies and a trustee of the International Center for Tropical Agriculture.

