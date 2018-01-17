New Jersey Has A New Law Against Droning While Intoxicated

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here's a sign of the times, right? New Jersey now has a law against drunk droning. Governor Chris Christie signed it just before leaving office. This may be a good idea. I did a quick search and found a story about a Canadian woman hit in the head when a 3-pound drone fell from the sky. A drone crashed on the White House lawn. In Washington state, one almost hit a news helicopter. And it looks like all those drone operators may have been sober. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.