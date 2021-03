Minnesota is gearing up to host the Super Bowl in less than two weeks. The state is also embracing a new identity — instead of being part of the Midwest, it’s branding itself as “the North.”

[Youtube]

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with the entrepreneur helping lead the endeavor, Eric Dayton (@ericdayton), son of Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.

