Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're asking our panelists to predict what souvenir President Donald Trump will bring back from Davos.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But first, let me tell you that support for NPR comes from NPR stations and HomeAdvisor, an online service used by more than 30 million homeowners to find home improvement professionals from plumbers to remodelers, matching each homeowner with pre-screened professionals in their area. More at homeadvisor.com. Dana Farber Cancer Institute, a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School where teams of physicians collaborate to treat each and every type of cancer. More at danafarber.org/beatcancer. And Lumber Liquidators, supporting rebuilding efforts in Aransas County, Texas, which was affected by Hurricane Harvey, providing material support and money to help rebuild public schools in the county. More at lumberliquidators.com.

WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago, in association with Urgent Haircut Productions - Doug Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our house manager is Tyler Greene. Our interns are Emily Delaney (ph) and Gianna Capadona. Our web guru is Beth Novey. B.J. Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Jennifer Mills and Mile Doornbos. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Our CFO is Colin Miller. Our public address announcer is Paul Friedman. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. And the executive producer of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is Michael Danforth.

Now, panel, what will Trump bring back from Davos? Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: He'll step off Air Force One wearing a T-shirt that says, I went to a meeting of elite global corporatist billionaires to convince them I wasn't insane, and all I got was this lousy T-shirt.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bim Adewunmi.

BIM ADEWUNMI: Two stable genius sharks that are, like, really, really smart but also have lasers on their heads.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: He'll bring back something special for his lady love who couldn't join him because Ivanka loves chocolate.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Peter Grosz, Bim Adewunmi and Faith Salie.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.