Secretary Of State Tillerson Tours Latin America With Focus On Venezuela Crisis

Published February 6, 2018 at 11:40 AM CST
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures at a joint press conference with Peru's Foreign Minister Cayetana Aljovin (out of frame) at the Peruvian Foreign Ministry in Lima on Feb. 5, 2018, the fifth day of a five-nation tour of Latin America and Jamaica. (Cris Bouroncle/AFP/Getty Images)
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures at a joint press conference with Peru's Foreign Minister Cayetana Aljovin (out of frame) at the Peruvian Foreign Ministry in Lima on Feb. 5, 2018, the fifth day of a five-nation tour of Latin America and Jamaica. (Cris Bouroncle/AFP/Getty Images)

Rex Tillerson will wrap up his first tour of Latin America as U.S. secretary of state Wednesday. His focus is to drum up support in the region as the U.S. considers applying more pressure on the Venezuelan government, amid the country’s worsening political and humanitarian crisis.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Tim Padgett (@TimPadgett2), Americas editor with WLRN in Miami.

