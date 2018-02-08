© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Olympians Next Door: Where America's Winter Olympic Athletes Come From

By Bill Chappell,
Brittany Mayes
Published February 8, 2018 at 9:12 AM CST
Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, snowboarder Alex Deibold, skier Lindsey Vonn, skier Gus Kenworthy and members of Team USA pose for a photo during the 100 Days Out 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Celebration.
The 242 athletes who will represent the U.S. in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics come from 32 states, from Alaska to Florida. And while powerhouse winter sports states like Colorado and California are sending the most Olympians to South Korea, cities and towns around the U.S. have good reason to watch their daughters and sons compete as well.

Seven American Olympians are from Anchorage, Alaska; five are from Duluth, Minn. Those two cities join Park City, Utah, (eight Olympians) and Steamboat Springs, Colo., (six) to lead the country in producing Olympic athletes for the 2018 squad.

More than 40 percent of the U.S. Winter Olympic athletes come from five states:

  • Colorado(31 athletes)

  • California(22 athletes)

  • Minnesota(19 athletes)

  • New York(18 athletes)

  • Utah(16 athletes)

    Bill Chappell
    Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
    Brittany Mayes