President Trump is weighing in on domestic violence allegations Wednesday. The controversy around former Trump staff secretary Rob Porter is front and center, and the House Oversight Committee is now investigating how the White House has handled the case.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) for the latest.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.