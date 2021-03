It wasn’t that long ago that the things we heard on air — through speakers, through headphones — were recorded, edited and played back on magnetic tape, reel to reel, and later on cassettes. But, today, sound recording has totally changed and tape technology has all but been abandoned. Or, so one would think.

Elana Gordon (@Elana_Gordon) from WHYY’s The Pulse brings us the story.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.