A conservative group on the UCLA campus, the Bruin Republicans, recently invited controversial far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos to speak on campus — then quickly rescinded the offer.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with UCLA student Mariela Muro about why the group decided to uninvite Yiannopoulos.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.