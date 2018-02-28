Vodaphone And Nokia To Develop A Cellphone Network On The Moon

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with some very far-out technology news. Vodafone Germany has announced it's going to work with Nokia to develop a cellphone network on the moon. The point is to allow high-definition streaming from the lunar landscape back to Earth as part of the first privately funded moon mission. It will be a 4G network instead of the state-of-the-art 5G because the 5G is still in testing and they're not sure it would allow for a stable connection on the moon because it's the moon. Can you hear me now? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.