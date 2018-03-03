Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the big story everybody is talking about Monday morning about this weekend's Oscars? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: That moment Barbra Streisand rode down the red carpet atop a team of 30 freshly cloned corgis.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Jimmy Kimmel will announce a write-in winner for Best Picture, "The Shape Of Three Billboards, Or A Tragic Love Story About Two Geometry Teachers."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE, BYLINE: Meryl Streep got Best Actor for "Get Out."

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Roxanne Roberts, Paula Poundstone.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks for all of you for listening. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.