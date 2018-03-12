Shelter Animals Wait To Be Adopted In Comfort

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You know those commercials with pictures of sad puppies and kittens aimed at getting people to adopt them from shelters? I know. They make me tear up, too. But the Knox County Humane Society in Galesburg, Ill., has a different marketing style. Their puppies get to lounge in their own recliners while they wait to be adopted. The recliner initiative started after a pit bull named Buster jumped into a donated office chair and refused to get out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.