Get A Vasectomy To Get Off Work To Watch Basketball

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's that time of year, March Madness, when college basketball games are inconveniently scheduled during work. I mean, you might sneak in some discreet TV viewing at the office, or you could just schedule a vasectomy. It turns out many urologists see a spike in that procedure in March. Some clinics even advertise that it's the perfect time. You simply need to recover on the couch - doctor's orders. But it's not so painful that you can't watch the TV with a little beer. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.