© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

This Man Is Suing Cambridge Analytica To Find Out What It Knows About Him

Published March 19, 2018 at 12:40 PM CDT
(Markus Petritz/Unsplash)
(Markus Petritz/Unsplash)

There are reports the political data firm Cambridge Analytica was able to gather private information on about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge. Cambridge Analytica is also facing a lawsuit in a British court that could reveal how those users were targeted.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with David Carroll (@profcarroll), professor of media design at The New School and the man who filed that suit.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.