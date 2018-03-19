This Man Is Suing Cambridge Analytica To Find Out What It Knows About Him
There are reports the political data firm Cambridge Analytica was able to gather private information on about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge. Cambridge Analytica is also facing a lawsuit in a British court that could reveal how those users were targeted.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with David Carroll (@profcarroll), professor of media design at The New School and the man who filed that suit.
- See more of Cambridge Analytica’s file on David Carroll, including the models and list of political issues ranked
