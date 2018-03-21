© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Trump Administration Outlines Trade Plans, China Gets Ready To Retaliate

Published March 21, 2018 at 12:33 PM CDT

The White House is set to release plans Wednesday for tariffs and other trade regulations against China. One of the main sticking points centers on intellectual property, as well as imports. U.S. industries will have a chance to weigh in on which products should be subject to tariffs, according to the administration.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts “Full Disclosure” on NPR One.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.