Biographies Explore Martin Luther King Jr.'s Ties To Boston And Robert F. Kennedy

Published April 4, 2018 at 11:11 AM CDT

Fifty years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated as he stood on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 39 years old.

On the 50th anniversary of his death, new biographies of King reveal little-known facets of King’s connections to Boston, and to Robert Kennedy. Fred Thys (@fredthys) from member station WBUR begins with the civil rights leader’s ties to Boston University.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.