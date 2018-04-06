Dad Interrupts Marriage Proposal With 'Say No' Sign

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Levi Bliss had the proposal all planned out. He'd take his girlfriend, Allison, on a drive, and there would be the words marry me written across a Nevada hillside. The mistake was telling Allison's dad, who appeared holding a sign with two words, say no. Apparently this was funny to everyone except Levi's mom, who, you know, probably wanted the focus to be on the couple. So next time you think you've got a great dad joke and you're ready to go for it, say no.