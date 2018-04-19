© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Avoid Traffic Fines By Confessing Online

Published April 19, 2018 at 4:32 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a high-stakes social media post. Communist China was once famous for self-criticisms. If you were caught doing anything the party didn't like, you might have to denounce yourself. Traffic police in southwest China brought that idea to the social media age. They tell drivers accused of minor offences they can avoid a fine if they confess online, and the confession must get 20 likes. So you're counting on your online friends to get you off. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.