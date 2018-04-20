© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Dog's Cancer Was Teddy Bears

Published April 20, 2018 at 4:11 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of some relieved pet owners. A couple in England feared their St. Bernard Maisy had cancer. A scan showed a mass on her spleen and the vet went in to do surgery only to find not cancer but a mass of teddy bears. Apparently, Maisy stole the toys from the family's chihuahuas and ate them. Maisy's owners report that she has a lot more energy without stuffed animals lodged in her stomach. They tell the BBC she's got her youth back. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.