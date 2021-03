The toymaker Hasbro reported weaker-than-expected earnings Monday, and the company’s CEO pointed to the ongoing liquidation of Toys R Us stores in the U.S. as a cause. Toys R Us was one of Hasbro’s largest customers, and it filed for bankruptcy in September.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young learns more from USA Today’s Charisse Jones (@charissejones).

