Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the royal baby's first words? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: (Imitating British accent) Mummy, what does poverty mean?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: Gaga, goo-goo (ph) - "Downton Abbey."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: (Imitating British accent) Mother dear, may I have a pull on the royal breast?

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Negin Farsad, Brian Babylon and Paula Poundstone. Thanks, all of you, for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in Austin, Texas.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

