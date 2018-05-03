DJ Sessions: Atlanta's Hip-Hop Up-And-Comers
Language Advisory: This segment contains language some listeners may find offensive.
Atlanta’s hip-hop scene is booming with new music from well-known acts like Migos and Lil Yachty. But there’s a long list of up-and-comers bringing fresh sounds to the city.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Branden Peters (@BrandenLSK) and Maurice Garland of the Atlanta-based podcast Day 1 Radio, about some of those artists, including Yogii, EarthGang and Sir Foster.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Music From The Segment
Sir Foster, “I’m A Beast” (feat. Bonecrusher & Pastor Troy)
Yogii, “Pokerface”
EarthGang, “LOLSMH”
Scotty ATL, “Gucci & Keyshia”
SWNKY, “Runway Dressing”
