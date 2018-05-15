American Airlines Gets Stricter About Emotional Support Animals

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

American Airlines is getting stricter about emotional support animals. These are the creatures that provide comfort to people suffering from extreme anxiety. Now passengers traveling with support animals will have to fill out paperwork 48 hours in advance. And the airline is going to double-check notes from doctors. Some animals are now totally banned - no insects, goats, hedgehogs, ferrets, spiders, chickens or hawks or any animal that smells. Miniature horses are apparently still OK.