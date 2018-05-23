The Resemblance Is Less Than Striking For Brandi Chastain's Plaque

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Brandi Chastain was one of the stars of the 1999 U.S. women's team that won the World Cup. This week, the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame unveiled a bronze plaque meant to honor her that, we shall say, was maybe less than flattering. Social media erupted with suggestions that it looked more like actor Gary Busey or Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Chastain was gracious about it, but yesterday the Hall of Fame president announced they would redo the plaque. It's expensive, he said, but the right thing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.