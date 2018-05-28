© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New York Woman Officiates Hospital Wedding While In Labor

Published May 28, 2018 at 5:39 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A woman was in a New York hospital in labor when she and the father acted fast. They wanted to get married before the baby arrived. They had the license but ran out of time for the ceremony. Hospital staff found a woman ordained with the Universal Life Church, and she was willing to officiate their marriage, so long as it was a quick one because she was in the same hospital, also in labor. She performed a ceremony propped in bed, shortly after her epidural. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.