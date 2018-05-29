The Makers Of 'Sesame Street' Move To Protect The Brand

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Makers of "Sesame Street" are protecting the brand. They sued the people behind the new Melissa McCarthy film. In "The Happytime Murders," she's a detective working with a puppet. "Sesame Street" producers complained the film features, quote, "explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent puppets," but that's not the heart of the lawsuit. You can make a film with puppets. But can you get away with the movie's tag line - no sesame, all street?