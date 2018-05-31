© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Tale Of 2 Proposals

Published May 31, 2018 at 4:08 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Becky McCabe went to the zoo in Memphis with a plan. She was going to propose to her girlfriend, Jessa. She had friends taking video as she pulled out a ring, told Jessa she loved her and asked her to marry her. CBS posted video of Jessa not answering. Instead, she began rooting around in her purse.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

BECKY MCCABE: What are you doing?

JESSA GILLASPIE: Oh, my God.

GREENE: Jessa pulled out the ring she had brought. She had come with the same plan. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.