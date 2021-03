Carly Ciarrocchi (@carlyciarrocchi) is a Brooklyn-based performer. She works primarily in children's media, helping kids and families stay curious, playful and kind. As a TV host, she's appeared beside a chicken (Sunny Side Up, Sprout), a dog (Sprout House, UniversalKids) and next: kids and crafts (The Big Fun Crafty Show, UniversalKids)!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.