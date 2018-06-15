© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
SAT And ACT Now Optional For Admission To University Of Chicago

Published June 15, 2018 at 12:52 PM CDT

Undergraduate applicants to the University of Chicago no longer have to include SAT or ACT scores in their applications. It’s the first top-tier university to make the tests optional, though a growing number of other schools are making similar moves.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with James Nondorf, dean of admissions and vice president of enrollment and student advancement at the University of Chicago.

