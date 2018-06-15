SAT And ACT Now Optional For Admission To University Of Chicago
Undergraduate applicants to the University of Chicago no longer have to include SAT or ACT scores in their applications. It’s the first top-tier university to make the tests optional, though a growing number of other schools are making similar moves.
Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with James Nondorf, dean of admissions and vice president of enrollment and student advancement at the University of Chicago.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.