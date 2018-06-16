Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what is next for that crazy now famous raccoon - Roxanne Roberts?
ROXANNE ROBERTS: Eager to cash in on her newfound fame, the raccoon wants to replace Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Hari Kondabolu?
HARI KONDABOLU: She's going to be the new host of "Morning Edition."
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Roy Blount Jr.?
ROY BLOUNT JR: They're going to revive that old series, "Davy Crockett."
(LAUGHTER)
BLOUNT JR: They haven't cast Davy, yet, but she will, of course, co-star as his hat.
(LAUGHTER)
BILL KURTIS: If that happens, we're really going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks to Roxanne Roberts, Hari Kondabolu, Roy Blount Jr. Thanks to all of your for listening. I am Peter Segal. We'll see you next week from Tanglewood.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
