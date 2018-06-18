Reaction To Mexico's Soccer Goal Moved The Earth, Literally

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It was the goal that moved the Earth, quite literally. It happened during the World Cup match between Mexico and reigning Cup champions Germany. About 35 minutes into the game, Hirving Lozano scored for the Mexican team, which sounded like this...

(CHEERING)

MARTIN: And it felt like an earthquake because it sort of was. The collective leap of joy by Mexico fans was so huge it was picked up by two seismic monitoring systems. Mexico beat Germany 1-nil. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.