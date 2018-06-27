For Housekeepers' Safety, Hotel Panic Buttons To Be Required In Chicago

Starting next month, Chicago will join Seattle in requiring hotels to provide all housekeepers with panic buttons they can use if they are sexually assaulted, harassed or threatened by a guest.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ely Dar, a hotel housekeeper at the Westin Seattle, and Abby Lawlor, a researcher with Unite Here Local 8 in Seattle, a hospitality union which has been advocating for the panic buttons.

